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Egyptian journalist Sayed Nabawy has stressed that he does not believe Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah joined Trabzonspor for a holiday and is sure the attacker wants to achieve something big in Turkey.

Salah brought his time at Liverpool to a close after departing Anfield as a free agent, with the Egyptian now embarking on a new challenge with Trabzonspor.

The 34-year-old has committed to a two-year deal with the Turkish club, marking the beginning of his latest chapter away from England.

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The Egyptian winger has already seen a change in manager after Fatih Tekke stepped down from his position following Trabzonspor’s elimination from the Europa League qualifiers.

The Turkish side recently appointed German tactician Thomas Reis, who was spotted holding a private meeting with Salah before being confirmed in the role.

The former Liverpool star has been in outstanding form for the Turkish side, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in six league appearances.

Salah recently scored a hat-trick and provided an assist to demolish Turkish champions Galatasaray as Trabzonspor won the game 4-0.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Egyptian journalist Nabawy suggested that Salah arrived at Trabzonspor with serious ambitions, believing the forward wants to help the Turkish club challenge at the top of the table.

Nabawy stressed that Salah did not arrive in Turkey ‘for a vacation or a stroll’.

Speaking to Turkish outlet HT Spor (via Futbol Arena), he said: “Salah wants to take Trabzonspor to the top.

“I don’t believe Salah came to Turkey for a vacation or a stroll.

“I think his goal with Trabzonspor is very big.”

The win against Galatasaray has taken Trabzonspor to seventh position in the Turkish Super Lig standings.

The former Liverpool star will now turn his attention towards national duty, with Salah set to feature for Egypt in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Salah will hope that he can carry his Turkish Super Lig momentum and display strong performances for his country.