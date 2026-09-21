“It is not normal. 

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Excelsior boss Ruben den Uli has claimed that Ajax striker Tolu Arokodare, on loan from Wolves, ‘is a cheat code’ in the Eredivisie and claims what he can do ‘is not normal’.

Arokodare spent two and a half seasons with Belgian giants Genk before moving to Wolves for a transfer fee in the region of €27m last summer.

However, the Nigerian found the back of the net only three times for the Midlands outfit last season in the Premier League and failed to help them stay up.

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A move away from Wolves was widely expected and it eventually happened.

In the summer, Ajax came calling for Arokodare and Wolves decided to sanction a loan move with an option for the Dutch side to make it permanent next summer.

The 25-year-old centre forward has made a fantastic start to his career with De Godenzonen and his team-mate Kasper Dolberg dubbed him ‘a monster in front of the goal.’

On Saturday, Ajax took on Excelsior at home and Arokodare came on to replace Dolberg at the 62-minute mark and made an instant impact by scoring a goal two minutes later, which helped his side come out with a 2-2 draw.

Arokodare’s performance impressed Excelsior boss Den Uli, who thinks that a player of the stature of the Wolves loanee is like a cheat code for a team in the Eredivisie.

Manager Time at Club Cesar Peixoto June 2026 – present Rob Edwards November 2025 – June 2026 Vitor Pereira December 2024 – November 2025 Gary O'Neil August 2023 – December 2024 Julen Lopetegui November 2022 – August 2023 Last five permanent Wolves managers

He also stressed that even if defenders are on point on marking Arokodare in front of goal, the tall and strong forward could still jump and head the ball into the back of the net.

When talking about Ajax’s strength, Den Uli was quoted as saying by Dutch magazine Voetbal International: “Take Tolu, for example – he is almost a cheat [code] in the league.

“Someone who is that strong and tall.

“That is a cheat code.

“It is not normal.

“Even if you get a ten out of ten for marking him in front of goal, he will still rise above you and head it in.”

The Wolves star has already netted six times while laying on two assists in nine games for Ajax in all competitions and he will be hoping to continue his form during the international break while representing Nigeria.

Wolves will be keeping a close eye on how Arokodare does during his time in the Netherlands for clues as to whether Ajax will trigger their option to buy.