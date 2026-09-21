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Nottingham Forest prospect Josh Powell has admitted that Northampton Town’s management are ‘aware’ of his long throw in weapon and he feels it could be useful in future games.

Powell has progressed through the ranks of Nottingham Forest’s academy, featuring in their Under-18 and Under-21 squads, but has not made his senior team debut yet.

Last term, the 21-year-old first went on loan to Colchester United in the first half of the campaign, and then in the second half of the season was loaned to Fleetwood Town.

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In the ongoing season, Powell has returned to League Two, but this time with Northampton Town on a season-long loan deal to gain first-team experience.

Recently, Powell made an admission about his lack of game time at Northampton, and over the weekend he made his debut, playing the full 90 minutes.

The Cobblers suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Rotherham United, but Powell’s ability to provide long throws came to the surface.

When asked about his long throw and usefulness in future games, Powell said the management as well as the team are aware of his strength in that area.

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The 21-year-old said that even though it did not work against Rotherham, he feels it could be utilised in other games.

Powell said post-match (2:12): “Yes, now, obviously, that the management are aware of it and the lads know the kind of areas that it goes into.

“Hopefully we can utilise it.

“It’s a shame that it didn’t work today [against Rotherham], but I am sure it will be helpful in other games.”

In League Two, Powell has made 28 appearances for the likes of Colchester, Fleetwood, and now Northampton Town.

Northampton are currently in the bottom three in League Two, with only one win in seven matches under manager Chris Hogg.

Hogg’s first-choice left-back this season has been James Maxwell, but the 24-year-old was not included in the squad for the match against Rotherham.

Maxwell missed out with a thigh injury.