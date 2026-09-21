Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Commentator Adam Pope believes that Leeds United star Noah Okafor has ‘more legs than he had last year’, amid energetic performances from the winger.

Okafor joined Leeds during the summer transfer window of 2025 from Serie A side AC Milan, signing a four-year contract with then newly promoted Yorkshire side.

The winger was instrumental for Leeds last season, delivering a strong campaign as the Whites secured their Premier League status with much room to spare.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

This Premier League season, the Swiss star has made five appearances so far for the Whites and has scored one goal, with Daniel Farke’s men impressing early doors.

The 26-year-old stunned Switzerland last week by announcing on social media that he would not play under Murat Yakin, a decision Farke later confirmed Okafor had been informed about.

Switzerland boss Yakin then took a swipe at the Leeds winger after he made himself unavailable for the country.

Meanwhile, the Whites retained their unbeaten Premier League run with a goalless draw against Crystal Palace on Sunday, with Okafor featuring for 76 minutes.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Commentator Pope praised Okafor for his improved physical condition, suggesting that the Leeds United winger has looked stronger and capable of lasting longer than he did last season.

He also highlighted the combination between Okafor and Gabriel Gudmundsson on the left side, describing their partnership as a key part of Leeds’ performances and a reason to keep Okafor on the pitch.

The commentator further stressed that the winger appeared to have more energy and stamina than last season, allowing him to continue contributing effectively as the game progressed.

Speaking on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet (8:26), he said: “Okafor looks so much stronger and so much more capable of lasting longer than last season that I’m loathe to bring him off.

“And the Gudmundsson-Okafor thing from the first half onwards on the side was the key.

“It was the key, really, left-hand side. It really was.

“And so you thought there’s sense in persisting with that.

“Okafor still has got legs, and he’s got more legs than he has last year, or more lungs than he had last year, definitely.”

With Okafor not travelling for international duty, the winger will look to use the break to recover from fatigue before Leeds’ next game in October, which Farke will see as a big benefit.

Being able to put his full focus into Leeds, the Whites will hope to see Okafor step up on the levels he delivered throughout last season, while also having extra freshness.