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Alex Robertson’s withdrawal from the Australia squad is not related to injury and there is ‘nothing to be concerned about’ regarding the Cardiff City midfielder’s situation, according to journalist Glen Williams.

Since arriving from the Manchester City academy two years ago, Robertson has carved out an important role in the heart of Cardiff’s midfield.

That prominence has carried into the current campaign, with the Australian starting every game for the Bluebirds so far and accumulating 889 minutes of action in the process.

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His consistent involvement earned Robertson a recall to the Australia squad for the upcoming double-header against Brazil, offering him another opportunity to strengthen his international credentials.

The midfielder had previously missed out on a place in Tony Popovic’s World Cup squad, making this latest call-up a welcome return to the Socceroos set-up.

However, Robertson has since been withdrawn from the Australia squad, with the decision initially attributed to medical reasons.

It has now been revealed that there is ‘nothing to be concerned about’ regarding the midfielder’s situation, with the decision instead understood to have been taken to afford him some much needed rest after his ‘heavy workload’ for Cardiff.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Robertson represented England from Under-16 through to Under-18 level before switching his international ties to Australia at senior level.

He made his Socceroos debut in 2023 and has since added two further appearances, the most recent of which came in March this year.

With his latest withdrawal ruling him out of the upcoming fixtures against Brazil, Robertson will now have to wait for another opportunity to add to his international appearance tally.

The decision, meanwhile, could prove beneficial for Brian Barry-Murphy’s side, with Robertson set to get around three weeks of rest during the international break.

The Australian has been among Cardiff’s most heavily utilised players so far this season and will be keen to resume that run once the international break is over.

The Bluebirds currently sit 21st in the Championship, just outside the relegation places, and will be determined to climb the table as they look to avoid an immediate return to League One.

Cardiff finally ended their wait for a league win at the weekend against Charlton Athletic and will now be looking to build on that result.