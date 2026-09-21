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Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has namechecked Rangers loanee Lyall Cameron for showing his physicality in a dominant 3-0 victory over St Mirren at the weekend.

Rangers agreed to loan Cameron out to Dundee United in the summer transfer window on a season-long deal, on the back of a half-season loan at Aberdeen last term.

There were questions about Cameron’s Ibrox future earlier this summer and former top-flight attacker Tam McManus admitted he does not know if there is a spot for the player at Ibrox.

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Cameron has featured twice for Dundee United so far in the Scottish Premiership and at the weekend in a 3-0 win over St Mirren, registered his first goal contribution for the club.

When asked about the performance of the players in the middle of the park, manager Goodwin stressed that Cameron, Dylan Tait and Zidane Iqbal showed real physicality.

The Dundee United manager said the midfield three did well against St Mirren, who have had a change of style over the last two seasons, but who he still believes offer a physical threat.

Goodwin told DUTV (1:07) when asked about the midfield three setting the tempo: “Yes, definitely, you are playing against St Mirren, where there has been a change of style in terms of what we are used to facing over the last couple of seasons.

Club Years Alloa Athletic 2016-2019 St Mirren 2019-2022 Aberdeen 2022-2023 Dundee United 2023- Jim Goodwin’s managerial career

“But they’ve still got real physicality in the middle of the pitch.

“I thought the likes of Lyall Cameron, Dylan Tait and Zidane [Iqbal], albeit [physicality] it’s not their main asset in terms of getting about the opponent, but I thought they did it really, really well.”

Rangers midfielder Cameron is yet to complete the full 90 minutes for Dundee United this season, but he has been included in the starting eleven for the last two Scottish Premiership games.

The Gers star will have to wait to build on his performances, with Dundee United not next in action until 10th October, when they will welcome Hibernian to Tannadice.

Dundee United have a clash with Rangers’ rivals Celtic on the agenda on 28th October at Celtic Park and Cameron will be desperate to start that game.