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Bologna technical director Giovanni Sartori was present in the stands to watch Southampton loanee Jay Robinson during Monza’s game against Sassuolo on Friday.

Southampton were active in the summer transfer window; they notably brought in Keven Schlotterbeck, who former EFL star Sam Parkin believes to be a player with quality, to strengthen their defence and brought back James Ward-Prowse to add experience in their midfield.

Saints also decided to add to their forward department, signing Divin Mubama on loan from Manchester City and keeping 31-year-old Cyle Larin from Mallorca.

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Southampton splashed a hefty fee in the region of £8m to £9m to Aston Villa to sign Lewis Dobbin, who has only started one game so far in the league.

Tonda Eckert decided, with their winger department stacked with Samuel Edozie, Leo Scienza and Dobbin, to sanction a loan departure for youngster Robinson to Monza to help him with his development.

The 19-year-old came through Southampton’s academy system and the highly rated left winger made 36 appearances last season in the Championship for them.

Ivan Juric is at the helm at Monza and the Croatian manager watched Robinson closely during his time with Southampton while handing him his Saints debut during the 2024/25 season.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Robinson has featured four times for the Serie A club in the league so far and scored an important goal against their 1-1 draw against Parma early this month.

The Saints loanee has managed to turn some heads in his short time at Italy and he was being closely monitored during Friday’s game against Sassuolo.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Bologna technical director Sartori observed Southampton star Robinson from Stadio Brianteo’s stands during the game.

The 19-year-old was deployed in an attacking midfielder role in the game and he featured for 82 minutes in the match, helping his side secure a 2-1 victory.

Robinson has a contract with Southampton until 2029 and the St Mary’s outfit might not want to lose a player who is highly rated at the club.

The young starlet has made four appearances in the Premier League so far and he will be focused on proving himself in the colours of Monza to force himself in the Eckert’s plans for the future.