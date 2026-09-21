Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Leeds United defender Tarik Muharemovic has admitted that the Whites ‘can do much better’ with the ball following their goalless draw against Crystal Palace.

The Whites retained their unbeaten Premier League run after playing out a goalless draw against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Aidy White said post match that Leeds being disappointed with a goalless draw shows how far they have come as a club.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Leeds have now headed into the international break sitting in fifth spot in the Premier League standings.

While possession was evenly shared between the two teams, goalkeeper James Trafford had a busy day between the sticks, making five saves.

Muharemovic, who had the most touches for Leeds, described Leeds’ draw with Crystal Palace as a hard-fought result, while taking satisfaction from the fact that the Whites remain unbeaten in the Premier League heading into the international break.

The defender praised the Eagles for their performance, highlighting their defensive organisation and compact shape while admitting that both sides showed a strong desire to compete for the points.

Game Date Arsenal (A) 10/10 Manchester United (H) 18/10 Sunderland (A) 25/10 Leeds United’s next three games

The 23-year-old acknowledged that the intensity of the game was high but believes Leeds can improve their work in possession and perform better with the ball in future matches.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Muharemovic said: “It’s a hard-fought point.

“At the end of the day, we’re still unbeaten in the Premier League. It’s a very good thing.

“We take the point and go to the break unbeaten.

“Crystal Palace are a good team and we saw how good they can play.

“They were very compact in defence. Respect to them – they played really good. You saw two teams who fought for everything.

“The intensity was there but, with the ball, we know we can do much better.”

The summer arrival also added that he has settled in well at Elland Road.

“It’s amazing here.

“I love being here, with the players, my brother.”

Muharemovic joined Leeds in July from Italian side Sassuolo for €34m, signing a five-year contract with the Yorkshire club.

Since his arrival, the Bosnian defender has started all of Leeds’ Premier League games, while providing an assist.

The defender will now turn his attention to international duty, where he will look to play his part in helping Bosnia win games in the Nations League.