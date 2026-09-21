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Tottenham Hotspur were hit by a hurricane of injuries last season, with managerial changes and low confidence compounding their problems as the London giants stumbled to a 17th-placed finish. The Lilywhites have since backed Roberto De Zerbi with major investment, determined to avoid a repeat, with midfield the focus for a major revamp.

In midfield, Spurs brought in Mateus Fernandes from relegated West Ham United and Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United for a combined £185m, while Yves Bissouma was released and Pape Matar Sarr sent on loan to Juventus.

Until now,, however, the season has not followed the script Spurs would have wanted, with the club still waiting for their first league win after five matches, while also exiting the EFL Cup at the hands of Liverpool. That has not been for a lack of effort, with Spurs enjoying good spells of possession, but still lacking the cutting edge in the final third.

With only the Premier League and FA Cup now to contend with, De Zerbi has a crowded midfield at his disposal, and Inside Futbol rank his options from those who should always play when fit to those further down the pecking order.

Ranked for the double pivot

Mateus Fernandes, the man who arrived with a hefty price tag, should be first on the teamsheet in Tottenham’s engine room whenever fit. Questions have followed him after two relegations with Southampton and the Hammers, but his game intelligence, strength, tenacity and relentless engine make his value difficult to overlook.

Last season with West Ham, he ranked third for tackles and ground duels won, while finishing fourth for accurate switches of play with 23. Fernandes has yet to hit his stride at Tottenham, with two EFL Cup assists his only goal contributions so far, but a league breakthrough surely looks a matter of time.

Sandro Tonali was the fourth most expensive transfer of the summer and the top name on the Italian boss’ wishlist. The opening league games gave him little chance to settle, but the Italian has started to find his feet in the recent draws against Nottingham Forest and Everton, while he then clocked most of the game against Aston Villa.

Last season with Newcastle, the 26-year-old ranked highly for progressive passes and long balls, while standing out for his pressures in the middle third. That makes him a natural partner for Fernandes, whose tenacity can complement his game. Tonali has already offered glimpses of his quality and should be instrumental for Spurs this season if he stays fit.

Archie Gray arrived from Leeds United two years ago with plenty of potential and has already backed it up with impressive displays at N17, setting a new record at the start of the season by becoming the youngest player to captain Tottenham in the Premier League at 20 when he wore the armband against Brentford.

That leadership quality had already been recognised by former manager Thomas Frank, who said Gray has the ability to lead.

Last season, the starlet was instrumental in an injury-hit campaign, featuring in 24 matches and registering four goal involvements. Gray’s ability to also fill in at right-back or centre-back gives him another route into the team if midfield competition limits his minutes, but he should be just behind Tonali and Fernandes in the pecking order.

Rodrigo Bentancur arrived at Tottenham in 2022 for a fee of no more than £25m and has since looked like a real bargain. At his best, his defensive work rate can change the course of a game, something De Zerbi has clearly recognised after handing him three starts in Spurs’ four Premier League matches so far.

The Uruguay international has, however, endured his share of injury setbacks, suffering an ACL injury in 2023 before tearing his ankle ligaments later that year. If he can stay fit, Bentancur’s experience could prove invaluable within a young midfield, giving Spurs a composed voice to settle nerves when matches begin to boil over, but he should be behind Tonali, Fernandes and Gray.

Lucas Bergvall has signed a new contract keeping him at N17 until 2031 after a summer of uncertainty over his future, with strong assurances from Tottenham ultimately convincing the Swede to extend his stay.

His involvement has been limited so far, but injuries could open the door for more minutes. Even so, with such a stacked midfield, it is difficult to see the 20-year-old taking on a major role under De Zerbi this season.

Bergvall’s ability to play further forward could also work in his favour, with the number 10 role another option for De Zerbi, as the midfielder looks down the pecking order for the double pivot.

Conor Gallagher, like Bergvall, can push further forward as a number 10. So far, De Zerbi appears to favour him in the advanced position, where he started and scored in Tottenham’s EFL Cup defeat to Liverpool. In the league, however, his opportunities have been limited to two appearances, with Fernandes preferred ahead of him.

Gallagher’s minutes could ultimately depend on the availability of the recognised number 10s, James Maddison and Xavi Simons, with both ahead of him in the pecking order for the role.

Ranking a more advanced role

James Maddison is continuing his return from an ACL injury after spending over 250 days on the sidelines. The 29-year-old featured in just three matches at the tail end of last season but was a standout the campaign before, producing 12 goals and eleven assists to help Tottenham win the Europa League, with his creativity and flair setting him apart from the rest of the squad.

This season, Maddison is being gradually eased back into action, having played fewer than 100 minutes in total. If he reaches full fitness while Simons continues to recover from his own ACL injury, a starting berth for Maddison becomes the obvious choice.

Xavi Simons still has some way to go before returning to action, with his comeback not expected until 2027. Since arriving last summer, the 23-year-old played a key role in his debut season as Tottenham avoided relegation, making 28 appearances and contributing seven goal involvements. His immediate priority, though, is getting back to full fitness before he can look to challenge Maddison for the creative spotlight just behind the attackers.

Mohammed Kudus and Dejan Kulusevski can also fill the number 10 role, but both are at their most effective out wide. Their ability to take on full-backs one-on-one makes the wings the more natural home for the pair.

Verdict

There has already been much focus on Tottenham not hitting the ground running, but the club’s midfield options do look more than solid and not an issue.

Spurs have the tools at their disposal and goals look to be the most pressing issue for De Zerbi to solve soon.

With no European football this season, the focus will be on climbing the table, and it remains to be seen how quickly the north London giants can find their cutting edge.