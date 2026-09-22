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Czech Republic assistant manager Radek Bejbl has revealed that Wolves star Ladislav Krejci will recover from his calf injury in a few days’ time.

The 27-year-old defender joined Wolves initially on loan from Girona in 2025 and this summer he made his move permanent to Molineux as per his deal.

Spanish giants Real Sociedad were interested in taking Krejci back to Spain this summer, but they faced resistance from Wolves as they turned down the La Liga outfit’s bid.

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It was suggested that the centre-back ‘liked the idea’ of a move to the Basque outfit, but a deal never materialised due to Wolves’ high asking price.

Krejci has featured twice in the Championship so far for Wolves and scored a goal on his English second-tier debut against Birmingham City, helping his team to record a 2-2 draw earlier this month.

However, he was absent from Cesar Peixoto’s lineup against West Brom at the weekend due to a calf injury.

Despite being injured Krejci has been called up to the national team camp by new Czech Republic boss Santi Denia.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Czech Republic assistant manager Bejbl stated that the 27-year-old is currently recovering from a calf injury caused by a demanding schedule and believes that Wolves star Krejci will be fine in a few days.

“He has a strained calf following a demanding schedule, but we think it should be fine within a few days”, Bejbl was quoted as saying by Czech outlet Idnes.

Krejci is the captain of the Czech national team and on Monday he went to the training session but did not participate in on-field training and did only gym work.

Denia’s side will take on Croatia in their Nations League encounter on Saturday and it is still not clear whether the Wolves star will be able to start the game.

The Czech Republic national team will play three more games during the international break, where they will face England twice and Spain once.

Wolves boss Paixoto will hope that Krejci will be able to stay fit during the next few weeks and return to the Midlands to help his team against Middlesbrough after the international break.