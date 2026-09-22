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Tottenham Hotspur are ‘closely following’ Besiktas centre-back Emirhan Topcu, who has earned a call-up to the Turkey squad for the international break.

The Lilywhites endured an expensive summer, splashing more than £300m as they backed Roberto De Zerbi following last season’s relegation scare.

Among the new arrivals were two centre-backs, Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton and Marcos Senesi, who joined on a free transfer after his Bournemouth contract expired.

However, defenders did leave, with notable centre-back departures being Kevin Danso and Radu Dragusin.

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Fortunes on the pitch, however, have failed to match the scale of their summer spending, with five league matches played and Spurs still searching for their first win at the foot of the Premier League table.

Their struggles have been compounded by an EFL Cup exit at the hands of Liverpool, leaving them with only the FA Cup to compete for alongside their league campaign, with no European football on the cards this term.

Tottenham’s defence have already conceded eight league goals this season, with the club understood to have an eye on the market for further defensive reinforcements to bolster their options.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, the London giants are ‘closely following’ Besiktas centre-back Topcu.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

The 6ft 2in left-footed defender has also earned a recent call-up from Vincenzo Montella to represent Turkey, marking welcome progress for a player with just two international caps to his name since his first call-up in 2024.

With Nations League games against France, Italy and Belgium, Tottenham will have ample chance to watch Topcu in action.

Topcu caught the eye with his performances on Besiktas’ route to Europa League qualification, while he has also made his mark in the league, even getting on the scoresheet.

The 25-year-old has two years remaining on his contract, which runs until the summer of 2028, but has already seen his name attract interest.

In January, Serie A heavyweights AC Milan were monitoring the Turkish defender as they looked to strengthen their backline, although no move materialised.

Tottenham now have the international break to regroup and reignite their season as they continue their search for a first win, while it remains unclear whether their interest in Topcu will lead to a move when the winter window opens.

It is clear though that Tottenham are keeping an eye on potentially making further additions if needed, with funds still available.