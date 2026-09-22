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Falkirk boss John McGlynn has hailed Derby County loanee Owen Eames as ‘different class’ after his performance against St Johnstone on Saturday.

The 19-year-old midfielder came through the Derby academy system and John Eustace gave him his senior team debut last season in January against Bristol City.

Eames joined Scottish Premiership outfit Falkirk on a season-long loan to secure regular game time and aid his development and on his debut McGlynn dubbed him as a ‘buzz bomb’.

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The Rams starlet managed to get himself on the scoresheet against Hearts, which also helped Falkirk secure a 2-1 win and the Bairns boss revealed that his talent is the topic of discussion among his team-mates.

On Saturday, Eames made his third start of the season against St Johnstone away from home at McDiarmid Park and assisted Ethan Ross’ goal, which kept the scoreline to 1-1.

The midfielder’s performance earned him praise from the Falkirk manager and McGlynn feels that Eames is different class at Scottish Premiership level.

“Owen, as we mentioned after the Hearts game, has been different class”, McGlynn told Falkirk’s in-house media (4:15).

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

“And he’s got a hand in the assist here today [against St Johnstone] as well.

“So, yes, he’s a good player; he is a good player – we are looking forward to him doing well in the games going forward.”

Eames, despite being an attacking midfielder, is playing as a left-sided player under the Bairns boss, who, following his transfer, highlighted the 19-year-old’s goalscoring ability.

Farkirk have a friendly game scheduled over the international break as they bid to stay sharp for the return of the Scottish Premiership.

The midfielder now will be keen on keeping performing well for Falkirk to grab attention from Derby County boss John Eustace, especially amid the Rams’ struggles.

Derby tied Eames down with a long term contract which will expire in 2029 and the midfielder has so far made a total of six appearances for the Rams