Michael Steele/Getty Images

Leeds United legend Lucas Radebe has lauded new signing Tarik Muharemovic for his calmness in possession, insisting the defender has already shown why he was worth his price tag.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina defender joined in July on a five-year deal after catching the eye with his country at the World Cup in North America.

Arriving from Serie A side Sassuolo for a fee of €34m, he has quickly established himself under manager Daniel Farke, making seven appearances this season and contributing a goal and an assist.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Lukas Nmecha was among the first to praise him following his debut, highlighting one particular aspect of his game, before he was dubbed a ‘colossus’ after his role in the 4-1 win over Newcastle United last week.

Radebe, who watched him on his debut, praised Muharemovic for his composure and quality in possession, particularly pointing to his excellent first touch and calmness when playing out from the back.

He stressed that, unlike defenders who can panic and surrender possession, the 23-year-old looks composed and settled into the team well despite the demands of adapting to the Premier League.

The Leeds legend also believes Muharemovic’s performances have demonstrated that the money spent to bring him in has been well worth it.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Radebe said on LUTV (12:39): “I enjoyed watching him.

“I mean, his first touch was absolutely brilliant, but his passing from the back.

“He’s one of those defenders who doesn’t panic at all.

“Sometimes you get those who panic and give the ball away, but he’s solid.

“Again, I think he’s settled well in this team.

“Talking about how difficult it is to come here because you need to find your feet, it’s the Premier League, but what he’s done, I think we see that the money is worth it.”

The Whites, bolstered by their new defender, have conceded just three goals in their five league matches this season.

The disappointing 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace at the weekend showed how far Leeds have come, with even a draw now seen as a setback after their impressive start, as noted by a former Leeds defender.

The point leaves them fifth heading into the international break, with the Peacocks still unbeaten.

Daniel Farke will have several players away representing their countries and will be hoping they return unscathed as he looks to keep Leeds’ unbeaten run going when league action resumes in October.