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Sunderland could revive their pursuit of summer target Igor Paixao in the winter window, with there rated as being a ‘good chance’ the Black Cats go back to Marseille to try to land the Brazilian.

The 26-year-old has been a long-standing target for Daniel Farke’s Leeds United side, with the Whites having already explored a move for him even before his switch to Les Olympiens.

During the summer window, the Brazilian once again emerged on Leeds’ agenda, although neither the player himself nor the trio within Marseille’s hierarchy were particularly enthusiastic about a departure, despite the club’s owner being prepared to sanction his sale amid the need to generate funds.

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The Peacocks tested the waters, while Sunderland were the side to push most strongly to prise him away from France.

However, nothing ultimately materialised before the window closed, with Paixao remaining at Marseille after the proposed move to Sunderland fell through.

It had been close to happening, before Marseille decided to pull the plug and keep Paixao.

Marseille president Stephane Richard and sporting director Gregory Lorenzi maintained their resistance to the transfer, with their efforts eventually convincing owner Frank McCourt to pull the plug at the last minute and derail Paixao’s proposed move.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

However, a potential move for the winger has yet to disappear from the picture, and ‘there is a good chance’ that the Black Cats will return to the table in the winter window in an attempt to secure his signature, according to Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur.

That would be good news for Dutch side Feyenoord, who sold Paixao to Marseille and who would receive 30 per cent of any profit made over €30m by the French giants.

During the summer, there had been suggestions that Marseille’s asking price stood at around €50m, with whether that figure rises or falls in January likely to depend in part on the Brazilian’s performances.

The winger is yet to get his name on the scoresheet for Les Olympiens this season, having made five appearances so far.

Meanwhile, both Sunderland and Leeds added left-wingers to their ranks on deadline day.

The Black Cats won the race for Malick Fofana, beating off competition from Crystal Palace, while the Whites welcomed Jean-Matteo Bahoya on loan with an option to buy.