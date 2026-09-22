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Commentator Adam Pope admitted he had not fully appreciated the qualities of Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton until seeing the midfielder up close against Leeds United.

The 22-year-old was handed the captain’s armband for Pierre Sage’s side in the absence of Dean Henderson, adding another responsibility to his growing role at Selhurst Park.

Wharton once again slotted into the engine room for Crystal Palace as they came away with a point from a goalless draw against the Whites at Elland Road on Sunday.

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Following the Premier League clash, former Leeds defender Aidy White stressed that the disappointment at having to settle for a draw against Crystal Palace shows how far the club have come.

Defender Tarik Muharemovic, meanwhile, also credited the south London outfit for their display at Elland Road.

The clash with Leeds marked Wharton’s seventh appearance for Crystal Palace this season, with the midfielder having already accumulated 558 minutes as he continues to play an important role in Sage’s new era.

Pope gave Wharton his due after the display against Leeds, admitting that the performance had given him a fresh appreciation of the midfielder’s qualities while also noting his status as Crystal Palace skipper.

Club Years Blackburn Rovers 2022-2024 Crystal Palace 2024- Adam Wharton’s career history

He also highlighted the influence of Wharton and Yeremy Pino, stressing that the pair dominated and helped the Eagles push for a result in the second half.

Pope said on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet (18.57): “I hadn’t realised how good a player Wharton is.

“He was captain [on Sunday], wasn’t he, too?

“He was excellent and I thought Pino was really good.

“So that midfield totally bossed it, and credit to them as well, second half they came and went for the win didn’t they?”

Despite his consistent role at Selhurst Park, Wharton was once again overlooked by England, with the midfielder left out of the squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

Wharton will look to continue making his presence felt at Crystal Palace, further enhancing his standing in the process.

After the international break, the Eagles will return to action by hosting Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park.