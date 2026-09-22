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Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey has revealed that he is now more aware of his surroundings, which helps him find spaces to exploit the opposition.

The Dutch international arrived at the Stadium of Light in the summer of 2025 from Ajax and he played a key role in helping Regis Le Bris’ side to earn a place in the Europa League this season.

Dutch journalist Valentijn Driessen claimed that Brobbey struggled during the early part of his debut season and managed to overcome it during the second part of the campaign, registering seven goals in the Premier League.

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The Black Cats forward earned praise from AZ Alkmaar captain Jordy Clasie for his physicality and for his on-the-ball movements.

At the weekend, the 24-year-old scored a hat trick against Manchester City at the Etihad, but Sunderland failed to make it count, as they suffered a 5-3 defeat.

Brobbey has received a call-up from the Netherlands national team boss, Xavi, for the upcoming Nations League matches during the international break.

The Sunderland star pointed out that he has now become better at scanning his surroundings which provides him with a good understanding of the position of his marker during the game.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

He also highlighted that he has learned the importance of moving without the ball to exploit spaces in opposition territory.

“I have become better at looking around me”, Brobbey was quoted as saying by Dutch daily De Gelderlander.

“I have a better understanding of where my defender is and that makes things a little easier for me as well.

“Looking for where the spaces are.

“Sometimes you do not always have to hold onto the ball; you can also make a run away from it.”

Former Aston Villa star Donyell Malen has withdrawn himself from the national team due to injury, but Brobbey provides assurance that he is in good form and hopes to showcase it on Thursday against Germany.

“I am here, though”, he added.

“I am in good form, so I hope to show that on Thursday.”

The Dutch national team will play against Greece and face Serbia twice after their encounter with Jurgen Klopp’s Germany.

Brobbey was part of the Netherlands 2026 World Cup squad, scoring three times in the tournament and has featured a total of 16 times for the national team.