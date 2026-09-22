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Commentator Adam Pope believes that that Leeds United are ‘rattling teams’ this season when they go on the attack.

The Whites were active in the summer transfer market to bolster their squad following their impressive first season back in the Premier League.

There was an expectation the would sign another striker to compete with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha, but even when Joel Piroe went, none arrived.

Even so, Daniel Farke’s men have made a strong start to their second season back in the Premier League, as they are unbeaten in the league after five games.

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Leeds have headed into the international break in fifth position in the table, with nine points, and a feel-good factor.

Farke highlighted the progress being made by his Leeds squad, insisting there are ‘many reasons’ for the Whites to head into the international break in a positive mood.

Commentator Pope believes Leeds have improved defensively this season and has also highlighted their attacking threat when Noah Okafor is able to take the game to opposition teams.

He suggested that the Whites need a consistent attacking presence alongside Calvert-Lewin in addition to Okafor to do even better.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Speaking on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet (34:39), Pope said: “I just think where Leeds are better this season is that, yes, defensively, but when they’ve been on the front foot and Okafor starts to take it to teams, they’re rattling them.

“We saw it last year against Manchester United, for example.

“If you can get somebody playing consistently just on the other side of where he is in support of DCL [Dominic Calvert-Lewin], then you’ve got the format.

“And that’s the bit that sort of probably just let them down that little bit at the moment.”

Harry Wilson, Brenden Aaronson and Dan James will all want to stake their claim for the role in the coming weeks, while new boy Jean-Matteo Bahoya is also another option for Farke to turn to.

Bahoya was snapped up on transfer deadline day from Eintracht Frankfurt on a loan with an obligation to buy based upon certain conditions being met.

Meanwhile, defender James Justin has stressed that securing Premier League survival is the club’s main priority this season.