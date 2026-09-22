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Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has insisted there are many signs of growth and development in the Whites squad, and ‘many reasons’ to go into the international break happy.

On Sunday, Leeds United were held to a 0-0 draw when Pierre Sage’s Crystal Palace paid a visit to Elland Road.

Farke’s side were unable to build on their strong start to the campaign, in which they currently sit fifth in the Premier League, but managed to keep their undefeated streak intact.

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Now, players such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin, James Trafford, Ethan Ampadu and several others are going away from Elland Road to represent their respective countries in the Nations League.

Ahead of the lengthy international break, Farke believes there are many reasons to go into the break in a positive mood, as there are several signs of growth and development in the team.

The German manager stressed that keeping a clean sheet and earning a valuable point against Crystal Palace, who have won trophies recently, and the squad’s overall performance show signs of growth.

Farke said on Leeds United’s official site: “Many, many things show more or less the growth [of the team] and this is one aspect, also that you are slightly disappointed with a draw against a side who’s playing in this league for 13, 14 years and have won some cups recently.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

“Also, you have perhaps one of your more average days and not one of your best days, and you still managed to win a clean sheet and a valuable point.

“So there are many, many signs of good growth and development of this group and of this club.

“And for that overall, we have many reasons to be happy also during this international break.”

Farke guided Leeds United to a 14th-place finish last season, and with a strong start to the ongoing campaign, he has highlighted what the club’s DNA is.

The Whites gained promotion from the Championship under Farke and have now established themselves as a tough opponent in the Premier League, even for the top clubs in the league.

Leeds United did get knocked out of the EFL Cup after a loss to Chelsea, but former Leeds United star Aidy White has urged the club to make sure Farke signs a new deal.

Once the international break is over, Farke’s side will travel to the Emirates Stadium to lock horns with defending Premier League champions Arsenal.