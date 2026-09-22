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AC Milan are not eager to activate the option to buy in Nottingham Forest loanee Omari Hutchinson’s deal, with ‘something out of the ordinary’ potentially required to make his move permanent.

Following his summer loan move to the San Siro, the winger made his debut in Rossoneri colours after coming off the bench against Lazio.

It has since emerged that Hutchinson is expected to play a significant role in Europa League fixtures for the Serie A giants, subsequently earning a starting berth against Benfica in their opening game of the competition.

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However, his involvement lasted just 45 minutes, with Ruben Amorim deciding he had seen enough from Hutchinson and withdrawing him at the interval.

The 22-year-old then remained an unused substitute for the full 90 minutes at the weekend as AC Milan enjoyed a 3-0 win over Lecce, leaving Hutchinson with another less than ideal situation.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, AC Milan’s activation of the option to buy and keep Hutchinson at San Siro is currently ‘quite complicated’.

As things stand, ‘it will take something out of the ordinary to convince’ the Rossoneri to commit to the significant financial outlay required for the Englishman, with the option to buy close to €50m for a permanent deal next summer.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Such a scenario would represent an unappealing outcome for both Hutchinson and Nottingham Forest, with neither party likely to be enthusiastic about a reunion.

With his situation currently uncertain, the best route for the winger to alter his fortunes is to impress whenever he gets the opportunity to step onto the pitch in front of Amorim.

Whether that could eventually prompt AC Milan and the Tricky Trees to return to the negotiating table over a potential deal on reduced terms remains to be seen as the season progresses.

The attacking midfielder was Nottingham Forest’s record signing when he joined the club last summer, although he struggled to make a significant impact and still has four years remaining on his contract at the City Ground.