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Former Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday is of the view that Gers star Ryan Naderi has looked like a completely new player in recent games and says that he was outstanding against Celtic on Sunday.

Rangers took on Celtic second time in seven days and Derek McInnes’ side once again came out victorious against the Bhoys, with the only goal of the match scored by Naderi

Dujon Sterling urged the 23-year-old to step up in the absence of Lawrence Shankland and he has started all three games for Rangers since the Scottish forward’s injury, delivering performances.

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Journalist Tom English praised Naderi’s effort to hunt down every ball in Gers’ previous encounter against Celtic, where he also assisted Kevin Kelsy’s second goal.

On Sunday it was Naderi’s goal that made the difference and helped Rangers to cut down Martin O’Neill’s side’s five-point lead over the Gers in the league table to two.

The ex-Gers midfielder stressed that Naderi feels like a focal point for McInnes’ side at the moment and stressed that the German looks like a completely different player.

Halliday was not at all impressed with Celtic’s display on Sunday and stated that the Bhoys players do not tackle anymore, which helped Nicolas Raskin and Dan Neil get plenty of easy touches of the ball.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

“I honestly don’t think I have ever seen a Rangers team go to Celtic Park and get so many easy touches of the ball”, Halliday said on the Scottish Football Podcast (5:17).

“So similar to last week. Celtic, they just don’t tackle anymore.

“They don’t get close to people, they don’t make contact and you are looking at Dan Neil and Nico Raskin going to Celtic Park, where you are never getting easy touches of the ball, get 30-40-50 easy touches of the ball to play their way into the game.

“Then I look at Ryan Naderi as a focal point at the top end of the pitch.

“What he has done in the last month, what he has changed – I don’t know, but he just looks like a completely new player, and I thought he was absolutely outstanding.”

Naderi has been in terrific form at the moment and in the last four games he has laid on two assists and found the back of the net on two occasions.

Rangers defender Sterling also impressed former Bhoys star Pat Bonner, who praised the right-back’s physicality and pace, against Celtic.