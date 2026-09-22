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Former Juventus midfielder Marino Magrin has revealed that he has been impressed with the quality of Tottenham Hotspur loanee Pape Matar Sarr.

Spurs signed the midfielder from French outfit Metz in the summer of 2021 and he has made 141 appearances for the north London club.

However, this summer, with the arrivals of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, Sarr fell down the pecking order and decided to move out on loan for regular game time.

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Italian giants Juventus agreed to a deal with Spurs to take him on loan and his move will be permanent if he manages to feature in more than 50 per cent of the Old Lady’s games this season.

Former Juventus star Mohamed Sissoko backed Bianconeri’s move for Sarr as he claimed that the Senegal international will surprise them.

Juventus were looking to sign a midfielder in the summer and former AC Milan star Franck Kessie was on their transfer wish list amid a tug of war with Atalanta for his signature; the two clubs also battled for Kerim Alajbegovic.

Luciano Spalletti’s side captured the signature of Alajbegovic, but in the end Juventus missed out on Kessie with him joining Atalanta and on deadline day they signed Sarr from Spurs.

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Magrin is of the view that the Turin outfit do not need Ivory Coast international Kessie, as they managed to get hold of Sarr, who has impressed him with his quality.

When asked about the tussle between Atalanta and Juventus to sign Kessie and Alajbegovic, Magrin told Italian outlet Tutto Juve: “I would not call it a competition.

“It was not really a matter of just two players.

“In the end, I think it was simply about the right pieces fitting together.

“Alajbegovic was what Juventus needed, while there was no real need for Kessie.

“In my opinion, Juventus did not need the Ivorian in midfield, especially since they then brought in a player like Sarr, who really impressed me with the quality of his game.”

Sarr made his full debut for Juventus against NEC Nijmegen last week, where he featured 90 minutes, but former Italian midfielder Giancarlo Marocchi felt the Spurs star was rusty in the match.

Spalletti brought on the 24-year-old midfielder after the half-time against Atalanta at the weekend and Sarr helped Juventus secure a 2-0 victory.

Tottenham will be keeping a close eye on further appearances for Sarr as the obligation to buy clause draws a little closer each time.