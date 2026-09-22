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The entourage of Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison believe an agreement with Spurs to terminate his contract is ‘unlikely at this time’.

Richarlison made the switch to Tottenham in 2022, leaving Everton in a £60m deal and agreeing to a five-year contract in north London.

The Brazil international gradually became a dependable option in attack for Spurs and ended last season as the club’s leading goalscorer.

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The 29-year-old though was a player Tottenham were ready to sell in the summer and several sides looked at potentially signing him.

A return to Everton was considered, while Turkish side Trabzonspor also explored a deal for the striker, but neither club managed to reach an agreement with Spurs, with negotiations over personal terms ultimately preventing a transfer.

Vasco da Gama also explored a deal for Richarlison, but an agreement could not be reached despite their proposed instalment-based payment plan with Tottenham.

The Lilywhites recently turned down a fresh proposal from Shabab Al Ahli, with Spurs plotting to hold on to the striker until the January transfer window.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

With the international break commencing, the 29-year-old is still looking at ways to find an escape route away from the N17 side.

He is keen to terminate his contract at Tottenham.

However, according to Brazilian outlet Torcedores, Richarlison’s entourage currently see Tottenham terminating his contract as unlikely.

It had been suggested that the striker’s omission from Spurs’ squad may open the door to discussions about terminating Richarlison’s contract.

As things stand, Tottenham will be looking to sell Richarlison in January.

Meanwhile, Roberto De Zerbi will have plenty to ponder as Tottenham’s Premier League campaign has started poorly.

Despite spending heavily in the summer transfer window, the Lilywhites have failed to secure a single win from their first five league games and are currently rock bottom in the table.

However, a former top-flight star has backed Spurs to make a rapid upturn in results after the international break, while admitting that the north London club have been unlucky not to get more from their recent performances.