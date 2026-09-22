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Former West Brom boss Tony Pulis has dubbed James Morrison an ‘intelligent lad’, hailing his ‘fantastic’ work at the Baggies as manager.

Morrison took charge of West Brom last season, after the club sacked head coach Eric Ramsay, who failed to register a win in nine league games.

The 40-year-old saved West Brom from relegation to League One, and former EFL star Adrian Clarke praised the Baggies for their performances under him.

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Pulis stressed West Brom’s brilliant performances last season under Morrison and how fantastically the club have started this campaign.

The former West Brom boss also explained that he has worked with Morrison, who he classes as someone who is intelligent and will continue to learn the art of management as he goes along.

Pulis said on The Managers (28:02): “James Morrison at West Brom; he took over last year, and I think they went only one defeat in 17 games or something like that and kept them up.

“And then they have started [this season] absolutely fantastic.

Person Position James Morrison Head coach Matt Gill Assistant Gavin Strachan First team coach Tony McMahon First team coach Boaz Myhill Goalkeeping coach West Brom coaching staff

“He has been there for a long time, Mos; I have worked with him, I know what he is like.

“He is an intelligent lad, he is not a shouter, not a hollerer, but he is an intelligent lad.

“He will pick things up and understand things and understand the way that will get results.

“And the club, they have done absolutely fantastic I think.”

Morrison will be expected to get West Brom back into the promotion mix in the Championship this season, especially with the playoff spots now dropping all the way down to eighth.

A 1-0 loss to rivals Wolves just before the international break will have been hard for the Baggies to stomach and Morrison will be working hard on the training pitch.

A visit from Birmingham City is next on the agenda for West Brom as they aim to get back to winning ways.