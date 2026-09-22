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Former Premier League manager Tony Pulis has told the Tottenham Hotspur faithful to give Roberto De Zerbi time and warned supporters they have to realise there is no magic wand that can be waved.

De Zerbi took charge of a relegation-threatened Tottenham side in March and helped them to keep their top-flight status intact.

Tottenham’s hierarchy backed the Italian in the transfer market to bring in players suitable to his tactics, but despite spending heavily in the window, results have not been satisfactory.

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Spurs suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa at the weekend and going into the international break, they have yet to secure a win in the Premier League, with former Tottenham star Jamie O’Hara highlighting how poor they have been.

After a horrendous start to the season, the pressure is on De Zerbi to turn things around and though ex-top-flight star Andy Gray claimed that the north London outfit have been unlucky so far the Italian needs to get results very soon.

Ex-Premier League manager Pulis is not ready to give up on De Zerbi, as he pointed out that the Italian tactician managed to get Spurs organised last season to avoid the drop and believes that they are yet to play the way he wants them to.

He urged Spurs supporters to have patience with their manager, as he added that De Zerbi does not have a magic wand which he can waive and fix all the problems.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

“If you look back at last season, they had an absolute nightmare until he took over, then he got them organised”, Pulis said on The Managers (14:30).

“He got them well set up and the team he had at the end managed to stay up.

“I think this is not his team yet.

“It is not being coached by him. It is not being worked on by him.

“Again, Tottenham supporters, you have to realise you have got to give people time.

“You just can’t think it’s going to be a magic wand all the time and he is going to wave that.”

Former forward Gray believes that Spurs will climb the table once they improve their finishing and De Zerbi pointed out that new signings Omar Marmoush and Savio are getting used to starting games in the Premier League.

Several key players in the form of Dejan Kulusevski, Destiny Udogie, James Maddison and Dominic Solanke have not been able to contribute so far in the campaign and the Tottenham boss admitted that during the international break they will have personalised training plans to get them up to speed.