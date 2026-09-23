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Leeds United legend Stuart Dallas has praised new boy Tarik Muharemovic’s character, saying he seems a nice lad and fits the Whites’ priority of recruiting players who are good on and off the pitch.

The 23-year-old arrived at Elland Road from Sassuolo in July for a sizeable fee of €34m, but his performances have already given one former Whites captain reason to believe the investment has been justified.

He has started all five of the Peacocks’ Premier League matches under Daniel Farke, registering an assist as Leeds sit fifth in the table.

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Muharemovic came up with a decisive intervention against Crystal Palace at Elland Road, producing a game-saving tackle in the dying stages to help the Whites hold on for a draw.

Dallas highlighted the importance of the defender’s character both on and off the pitch, stressing that being a good player is only one part of what the club look for when recruiting.

He explained that Muharemovic must also fit into the dressing room, an approach he believes is important to both Farke and the club.

Dallas added that the 23-year-old has made a strong impression since arriving, with his latest display against the Eagles earning particular praise as he described the defender as outstanding.

The Leeds legend has the impression that Muharemovic is a good person too.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

When asked about the importance of Muharemovic’s character both on and off the pitch, the 35-year-old said on LUTV (19:27): “Oh, hugely important, and I think the club believe a lot in that.

“I think you’ve got to recruit now in a way that you’re a good player, firstly, of course, but also that you’re good within the dressing room.

“I know Daniel’s big on that, the club are big on that.

“So he’s come in, he clearly seems like a nice lad, and him saving that last-ditch tackle is as good to the likes of Dom scoring a goal.

“That’s a feeling that he gets from it, so yes, he’s been outstanding.”

Muharemovic has already found the net in a Leeds shirt, opening his account in the EFL Cup, although the Whites’ run came to an end with a third-round defeat to Chelsea.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international has also earned a ‘colossus’ tag after his impressive display against Newcastle United.

Farke will be hoping for more of the same when Leeds return to action after the three-week international break, with Arsenal awaiting them on 10th October.