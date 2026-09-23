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Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has lauded Crystal Palace loanee Rio Cardines for his quality from set pieces, explaining why his delivery means he is likely to take most of Bristol City’s dead-ball duties.

Last month, the Robins brought in the Crystal Palace full-back on a season-long loan, marking Cardines’ first spell away from Selhurst Park.

Since joining Bristol City, the versatile star has been in outstanding form, registering six assists in eight matches, with five starts at left-back and two on the right flank.

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His contributions have helped the club to four wins, leaving them eighth in the table heading into the international break.

Parkin highlighted Cardines’ quality from set pieces, admitting that his preparation for the game had brought his delivery into focus.

He noted that the 20-year-old had struggled with his corners during the latter stages of the game against Lincoln City, repeatedly hitting the first man, but suggested that his overall quality keeps him at the front of the queue for set-piece duties.

Parkin said on the Championship Check-in Show (4:29): “Cardines, yes, incredible quality.

Club Years Crystal Palace 2025- Bristol City (loan) 2026- Rio Cardines’s career history

“It got highlighted because I was doing my prep in the lead-up to the game.

“It got highlighted that his set pieces in that Lincoln game were really poor.

“I think it was the tail end of that game that he hit the first man with a few corners and such like, but such is his quality, he’s going to be on everything, and having seen him on Friday, I understand why now.”

Parkin also pointed to the Crystal Palace loanee’s six assists as an indication of the impact he has made, highlighting his contribution in the final third.

“The fact that he’s got six assists now tells you that he’s had an amazing impact.”

The 20-year-old, who joined the Glaziers in 2022, has close to 70 appearances across the youth ranks and has also made three senior appearances, with his debut coming last year.

Cardines will now hope his impressive loan spell continues to catch the attention of Pierre Sage, giving him a strong platform to push for a first-team breakthrough upon his return.