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Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall’s ‘new dream salary’ following his fresh contract at Spurs has now emerged.

The 20-year-old was handed a new deal by Spurs earlier this month after a summer of transfer uncertainty, with the Swede having considered a fresh challenge amid concerns over his playing time under Roberto De Zerbi.

Nottingham Forest subsequently tried their luck with an approach for Bergvall, while Newcastle United also explored a potential move, but the Lilywhites were unwilling to entertain his departure.

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The midfielder ultimately remained at Spurs after they convinced him to continue his development in north London by outlining a clear pathway for his future.

However, the new deal does not represent a contract extension, with Bergvall already tied down until 2031, meaning the fresh agreement instead provides him with a salary increase.

According to Swedish daily Aftonbladet, Bergvall’s new Tottenham contract is worth around £100,000 per week, including bonuses, giving him what is dubbed a ‘new dream salary’ of £5.2m per year.

The substantial pay rise, coupled with Tottenham’s determination to convince him to stay, underlines how highly the club regard the Swede and their belief that he can develop into an important figure at N17.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Bergvall was full of praise for De Zerbi back in June despite his own situation at Spurs still being unclear at the time.

The midfielder has accumulated 258 minutes across five appearances so far, while the Lilywhites are enduring a turbulent start to the campaign.

The north London outfit currently sit at the foot of the table, with De Zerbi under pressure to produce results, and Spurs will hope Bergvall can play his part in lifting them from their current slump.

Inside Futbol recently ranked Tottenham’s midfield options, Bergvall included.

Former Premier League manager Tony Pulis recently urged patience with De Zerbi, stressing that the Italian will need time to address Tottenham’s problems.

Meanwhile, Bergvall is currently with the Sweden squad for their Nations League fixtures, which begin against Romania on Friday.