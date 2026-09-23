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Everton loanee Adam Aznou was expected to return for Malaga’s weekend clash, but the defender is yet to return to team training and is still working on his recovery in the club’s indoor facilities.

The 20-year-old made just a single appearance last term with David Moyes’ side, marking a thoroughly frustrating debut campaign.

As a result, a temporary departure became a sensible route towards securing the regular first-team football needed for the Moroccan’s development.

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Malaga subsequently secured the defender’s services on a season-long loan, giving him the opportunity to gain valuable experience in Spain, where he had previously spent time with Real Valladolid.

Upon Aznou’s arrival, a former La Masia director stressed the importance of Aznou settling with a club if he is to fulfil his considerable potential.

However, Aznou has yet to make his debut for the Spanish outfit after suffering an injury, leaving him waiting for his first competitive minutes of the campaign.

According to Spanish outlet Malaga Hoy, Aznou had initially been expected to return to the matchday squad for the weekend meeting with Getafe, only to miss out after it became clear that he was not yet ready to return.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

However, Aznou has ‘still not rejoined the group’ for team training and has yet to return to full fitness, marking a frustrating start to his loan stint.

Instead, Aznou ‘continues to work on his recovery in the indoor facilities’ as he looks to regain his fitness and work his way towards a return to action.

With around three weeks available during the international break, Aznou could potentially be back in contention next month, although there is no definitive timeframe for his return at present.

The continued wait for a return to the pitch will be disappointing for the defender, given that he arrived in Spain seeking regular first-team football.

Malaga currently sit rock-bottom of the La Liga table, making Aznou’s eventual return all the more significant for the club.