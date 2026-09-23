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Thomas Tuchel has his England squad for the Three Lions’ opening 2026/27 Nations League clashes, with several members of the World Cup group retaining their places. The opening clash could not get any harder, with world champions Spain the team that Tuchel’s England must get the better of.

Trent Alexander-Arnold returned to the fold, while Liverpool youngster Rio Ngumoha and Leeds United forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin also earned call-ups. Phil Foden and Harry Maguire were again left out, while Djed Spence was omitted along with few others.

England, who have been drawn alongside Spain, Croatia and the Czech Republic in Group C, could certainly do with beating the Spanish on Saturday. Tuchel has been under scrutiny following England’s semi-final exit at the World Cup, making the Nations League an important period as he looks to build towards Euro 2028.

Inside Futbol looks at five ways Tuchel’s England can outwit Luis de la Fuente’s Spain side.

1. Use Trent Alexander-Arnold to escape Spain’s press

Alexander-Arnold’s return gives Tuchel another option that England did not have at the World Cup.

Spain’s midfield is built to regain control quickly after losing possession, with Rodri, Pedri, Fabian Ruiz and Dani Olmo able to dominate the central areas. England could use Alexander-Arnold’s passing range to play through or over Spain’s first line of press instead of trying to force their way through the middle.

The Real Madrid full-back can step into midfield during build-up or stay deeper and use his range of passing to pick out Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon or Harry Kane early. His ability to switch the play could also pin Spain’s wide players deeper, limiting the pressure they can apply further up the pitch.

2. Attack the space behind Spain’s full-backs

Spain can leave space behind their full-backs when they push forward, and England have enough pace in attack to punish them in those moments.

Luis de la Fuente’s side look to push their full-backs and wide players high up the pitch, with Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Alex Baena providing width and a threat in one-on-one situations. England can look to exploit the space left behind them when possession changes hands.

Saka remains a key threat on the right, while Gordon can take core of the other flank. Morgan Rogers can also drive forward with the ball, giving England several players capable of attacking space quickly on the counter attack.

Harry Kane’s movement could add another dimension. If the Bayern Munich striker drops into midfield, one of Spain’s centre-backs could follow him, potentially creating space for Saka, Gordon or Jude Bellingham to exploit.

3. Use Elliot Anderson and Jude Bellingham to disrupt Spain’s midfield

Spain’s midfield gives them a huge amount of control, with Rodri, Pedri, Fabian Ruiz and Dani Olmo all comfortable receiving the ball under pressure and keeping possession moving.

England should avoid simply following individual players and instead use Bellingham and Elliot Anderson to apply pressure collectively.

Anderson can protect the space in front of England’s centre-backs, while Bellingham can push higher to put pressure on Spain’s deeper midfielders. Anderson adds energy in the middle of the pitch and can carry the ball forward, giving Tuchel another midfielder capable of competing physically while helping England progress possession.

The aim should not be to follow Rodri all over the pitch, but to stop him from receiving the ball comfortably and turning towards England’s goal. The Barcelona midfielder is central to Spain’s build-up, and limiting his influence could make it harder for them to progress the ball. His importance was further underlined at the World Cup, where he won the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player.

4. Disrupt Spain’s build-up from the back

Spain are a side who like to build from the back, and having centre-backs such as Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte and Dean Huijsen gives them another way of beating an opposition press. All three are comfortable playing line-breaking passes from deep, allowing Spain to bypass multiple lines and progress the ball into midfield.

Tuchel could ask Kane and his wide players to press with the aim of cutting off the passes into Spain’s midfield, rather than simply chasing the ball. If Cubarsi or Huijsen are forced to play sideways, England can stay compact and make it harder for Spain to find a way through the middle.

Laporte poses a similar threat, with his experience and passing range allowing him to play through pressure when he is given time. Bellingham can step forward when Spain’s centre-backs carry the ball, while Anderson stays behind them to provide cover.

5. Target the second balls around Harry Kane

Spain are likely to have plenty of the ball, so England should not be afraid to go direct when the situation calls for it. Instead of trying to play out from the back every time, Tuchel can use Harry Kane as an outlet and look to build attacks from the second ball.

Kane is good at dropping towards the ball and bringing team-mates into play, while Bellingham, Anderson and the wide players can get close enough to compete for any loose balls. The idea is not simply to win the first header, but to make sure England are in a position to pick up the second ball and keep the attack going.

If Kane manages to flick a long pass into the path of a team-mate, Saka, Gordon or Bellingham can then look to run into the space behind Spain’s midfield and defence. It would give England another way of progressing the ball when Spain make it difficult to play through them.

Verdict

There is no doubt Tuchel does have a plethora of talent at his disposal, capable of winning over any team.

Along with these five ways, England must avoid committing the same mistakes they did at the World Cup like in the semi-final, where they gave up possession to sit back after scoring one goal despite plenty of minutes left to play.

The key for Tuchel will be finding that balance without allowing the world champions to dictate the game.