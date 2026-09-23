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Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Igor Tudor has been snubbed by Serie A club Venezia, who will now not appoint him as their new manager.

Tudor’s brief tenure with Tottenham came to an end in late March, with the Croatian leaving the club just 44 days after taking charge and having overseen seven matches.

His final game in charge was a 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest, with Spurs parting company with him a week later.

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The Lilywhites endured five losses across Tudor’s seven matches at the helm, with their Champions League campaign also ending in a heavy 5-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the last 16, after the Spanish side struck three times within the first 15 minutes.

The Croatian’s short-lived tenure quickly left the Tottenham fanbase unhappy, with a former Spurs striker even calling for the club to dismiss the individual responsible for bringing Tudor to the north London club.

Tudor has been looking to relaunch his managerial career this season.

It was recently suggested that Italian side Venezia could move on from their manager, Giovanni Stroppa, with the former Spurs boss among those being considered to replace him.

However, with fresh developments emerging, according to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Tudor will not be returning to Serie A as Venezia have chosen to continue with Stroppa.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

Tudor has had multiple managerial spells in Italy, having coached Udinese, Hellas Verona, Lazio and Juventus, and has developed the reputation of a fire-fighter.

Earlier this month, the Croatian tactician was also named as a potential replacement at Fiorentina, with boss Fabio Grosso at risk of being sacked.

However, no move materialised for Tudor as La Viola appointed Paolo Vanoli after the dismissal of Grosso.

Tudor, who has been out of work for nearly six months now, will be looking to bounce back following his Spurs tenure.

How much damage the spell at Tottenham has done to his reputation is unclear, with Tudor still being considered on a regular basis by Italian clubs looking for or considering a change in the dugout.