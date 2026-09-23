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Newcastle United midfielder Sean Steur has admitted that he is not yet capable of lasting the full 90 minutes, stressing an area where he still has room to improve.

The 18-year-old arrived at St James’ Park during the summer from his boyhood club Ajax, with the Magpies having identified his long-term potential.

His former Ajax team-mate Jorthy Mokio revealed that he would have preferred Steur to remain in Amsterdam rather than make the move to England.

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Although Newcastle signed Steur with a view to gradually building him up towards regular involvement, the Dutchman has already been handed considerable first-team exposure under Matthias Jaissle.

The midfielder has already found his name on the Magpies’ teamsheet three times, accumulating 291 minutes across seven appearances in total.

As a result, Steur has also earned a call-up to the Netherlands Under-21 squad recently, underlining his rapid progress since moving to St James’ Park.

Steur has now embraced his new surroundings at Newcastle and already feels settled, while highlighting the step up in footballing quality he has experienced and learned from since making the switch to England.

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The midfielder nevertheless acknowledged that his development remains a work in progress, with his inability to complete a full 90 minutes an area of his game that still requires refinement.

Steur told Dutch outlet ESPN: “I am happy. I can only look back on how everything has turned out with happiness.

“I feel very much at home there.

“The way football is experienced there is, of course, next level .

“I am learning a lot from that. I am also still developing.

“I can’t last ninety minutes yet. So it still needs to get better.”

Steur’s arrival cost Newcastle £23m, and his potential to develop into an influential presence in their engine room could ultimately make the investment look like a coup.

Alongside Steur, the Magpies also added further young midfield talent in Ousmane Diabate and Aladji Bamba during the summer window as part of their long-term planning.

However, Diabate subsequently returned to Turkish outfit Genclerbirligi on a season-long loan, allowing him to continue his development with regular football.

Newcastle’s appetite for young midfield talent has not diminished, with the Tyneside outfit also interested in Bo Hegland, although they could face competition from Barcelona.