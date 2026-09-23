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Former Celtic star Peter Grant believes that Camilo Duran, rather than Kasper Hogh, is the Hoops’ best number nine because of his all-round ability.

To address last season’s issues in attack, Celtic invested over the course of the summer transfer window, with Duran and Hogh two eye-catching additions made by the Bhoys.

While Duran arrived from Qarabag on an initial three-year deal, Hogh arrived a few days later from Bodo/Glimt for a club record fee, with the expectation he would lead the line.

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Hogh however did miss a number of games through injury and Duran has been keen to lead the line whenever possible, rather than operating out wide.

Denmark international Hogh scored a hat-trick against Kilmarnock, but has otherwise struggled to justify his billing, drawing blanks in back-to-back games with Rangers.

There is now a debate raging over whether Hogh should continue to lead the line for Celtic or whether Duran should be given the chief opportunity.

For Grant, Duran is the best number 9 at the club because he can provide a number of different options up top.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

He insists he knows Duran wants to play as the club’s number 9 and lauded him for his movement.

Answering a question on the issue of Duran’s being played out of position by manager Martin O’Neill, Grant said on the Go Radio Football Show (44:48): “I know he wants to be the number [nine] and I think he is Celtic’s best number nine.

“That is me personally because he gives you a mixture.

“He can run, he can come short, he has got good movement as a striker.”

Grant believes the way that Celtic need to play for Hogh is very different, because the Danish striker needs crosses into the box and cannot really be played in behind.

“Hogh is great off crosses.

“His link-up play is not as good as it should be and he is good in the air, but the crosses have got to come in for him.

“He is a completely different striker.

“You can’t slide him through because he can’t run away, as I say. So, it is slightly different. He is different.”

Even before Duran’s signing was officially confirmed, former top-flight star Alex Rae became excited about the prospect of seeing him in Celtic colours, insisting that if the Bhoys managed to get a deal over the line, it would be a bit of a ‘coup’.

Celtic will look to get back on track following the international break and, with the pressure on O’Neill to get results and prove the Rangers defeats were blips, Hogh and Duran will need to deliver the goods.