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Tottenham Hotspur out-on-loan defender Radu Dragusin has been hailed as one of the the most improved players under new Fiorentina boss Paolo Vanoli, with the defender ‘poised to become one of the leaders’ at La Viola in the view of one Italian daily.

Dragusin’s time in north London has been hampered by a lack of consistent game time, while a succession of injuries has done little to aid his progress at Spurs after he arrived as a hugely promising up and coming centre-back.

His switch to Tuscany on loan during the summer, however, has provided the Romanian with the regular football he had been seeking, allowing him to rediscover his rhythm and build momentum.

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With 582 minutes across seven appearances for Fiorentina, Dragusin has been the most-used outfield player in the entire La Viola squad so far this season, underlining the importance he has assumed in Florence.

The centre-back once again demonstrated his value to Fiorentina at the weekend against Napoli, helping his side come away with a point from a 1-1 draw.

Following the match, the Romanian made clear his desire to showcase even more of his qualities on the pitch for the Serie A outfit.

Since Paolo Vanoli took charge at Fiorentina, the Italian side have put together a three-game unbeaten run and will be determined to preserve that momentum, especially as last season La Viola had to battle relegation from Serie A.

Club played for Juventus Sampdoria Salernitana Genoa Tottenham Hotspur Fiorentina Clubs Radu Dragusin has played for

According to Italian daily Corriere Fiorentina (via Firenze Viola), the Tuscan outfit are already showing encouraging signs of improvement under Vanoli, with Dragusin singled out as one who has ‘improved the most.’

The Romanian is also tipped by the Italian daily as being ‘increasingly poised to become one of the leaders’ of Fiorentina’s defensive line.

With 15 more appearances enough to activate the clause for a permanent move, Dragusin’s current trajectory could make that a realistic prospect as the season progresses.

It would also put Tottenham on course for a cash windfall, but potentially raise questions over whether they gave up on him too soon.

For now, Dragusin’s immediate focus will turn towards helping Romania in their upcoming Nations League fixtures, beginning with Friday’s meeting with Sweden.

The defender has previously spoken of his disappointment at Romania’s failure to qualify for the World Cup and now has the opportunity to put that setback behind him and make his mark in the Nations League.