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Former top-flight attacker Tam McManus has insisted Celtic loanee Shim Mheuka is ‘hungry for goals’ and has shown superb movement off the ball.

Mheuka began his football journey at age nine, when he joined Brighton’s youth system, before Chelsea snapped him up in 2022.

Earlier this month, the 18-year-old put pen to paper on a five-year deal with Chelsea, amid being identified by Celtic as an option and ultimately joining on loan.

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This term, the right-footed forward has made four appearances in the Scottish Premiership, mainly coming on as a substitute in the dying moments of games.

McManus believes Mheuka can dart into space, has terrific movement, and is hungry for goals, but has been unlucky in front of goal.

The former top-flight star feels the 18-year-old forward has looked very sharp in the limited game time he has had so far at Celtic under manager Martin O’Neill.

McManus wrote on X: “On the fleeting game time he’s had, the lad Mheuka has looked very sharp and, more importantly, hungry to score goals.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

“Unlucky not to have scored yet, as his movement is terrific and can peel off the back of people or dart across them into space.”

Mheuka also came on as a substitute during Celtic’s 3-0 loss to Rangers in the Scottish League Cup and clocked 13 minutes.

The Bhoys invested in the final third in the summer transfer window, with the signings of Camilo Duran and Kasper Hogh, who have scored three goals apiece so far in the league.

Celtic are currently going through a rough patch, having lost to Rangers twice and also suffering a defeat in their first Europa League match of the campaign.

O’Neill will want to get back to winning ways after the conclusion of the international break, and it remains to be seen whether Mheuka will get more minutes on the pitch.

Chelsea will be keen to see Mheuka given opportunities as they look for him to make the most of his loan.