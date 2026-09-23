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Former Leeds United defender Max Wober has expressed his relief at overcoming the injury problems that have hampered his recent seasons and insists he is now ready to give his all on the pitch.

The 28-year-old ended his association with the Whites during the summer window, with both parties mutually agreeing to terminate his contract despite a further year remaining on his deal.

Much of that was due to Wober’s continued injury issues, which made finding a club prepared to pay a fee for him a difficult assignment.

Wober subsequently joined Schalke on a one-year contract, describing the Bundesliga outfit as a ‘very special club’ upon his arrival.

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The Austrian has featured four times for Schalke so far, with all of his appearances coming from the bench, although he has already found the net once.

Wober’s recent seasons have been repeatedly disrupted by injuries, with his fitness problems becoming a recurring issue and ultimately contributing to him missing out on a place in Austria’s World Cup squad.

Wober has admitted that his World Cup dream was a major driving force throughout his career, making the end of that ambition an emotional moment before accepting the situation.

The former Leeds star also expressed his delight at having regained full fitness after a difficult spell and feels ready to give everything without having to worry about managing his workload.

Country played in Austria Netherlands Spain England Germany Countries Max Wober has played in

Wober was quoted as saying by German outlet Sport: “There were certainly plenty of tears, because the World Cup was the great motivator that carried me through the years.

“That’s football. That’s why I’m all the happier that it’s over now.

“I’ve been brought back to full fitness brilliantly; I can now give it my all and no longer have to worry about whether I’m training too much or too little.”

Wober recently earned a recall to the Austria squad for their Nations League fixtures, with boss Ralf Rangnick understood to be a big admirer of the defender.

The centre-back will be keen to build on his current momentum and maintain his fitness, while hoping to avoid further injury nightmares.

Wober made 28 appearances during his spell at Elland Road, while he also spent two periods away from the club on loan, turning out for Borussia Monchengladbach and Werder Bremen.

He still has some way to go to convince Leeds they were wrong to rip up his deal in the summer.