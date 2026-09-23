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Switzerland national team director Pierluigi Tami has addressed the decision of Leeds United star Noah Okafor not to play under Murat Yakin, suggesting the winger is unable to see the whole picture.

Okafor, who joined Leeds last summer from Serie A side AC Milan, has established himself as an important player in Daniel Farke’s set-up.

The winger was the subject of deadline day transfer interest, with Sunderland keen on him, but he made it clear he had no intention of leaving the Yorkshire club.

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The 26-year-old has featured in five Premier League games for Leeds this season, finding the net once.

The Swiss star was praised for his improved physical condition, with a commentator believing he has ‘more legs than he had last year’.

Okafor caused a shock in Switzerland last week when he revealed on social media that he would not represent the national team under Yakin, with Farke later confirming that the winger had spoken to him about the matter beforehand.

The Switzerland boss subsequently criticised the Leeds star’s decision to make himself unavailable for the country.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Switzerland national team director Tami admitted that he did not want to lose Okafor, describing the Leeds winger as a talented athlete, but acknowledged that coach Yakin had made his position clear.

He explained that Okafor’s qualities did not always fit Yakin’s tactical approach, while adding that the Swiss boss made every effort to integrate the 26-year-old into the team.

The Swiss director also stressed that players view situations from their own perspective, while a coach has to consider the wider needs of the team, adding that Okafor’s performances ultimately did not satisfy the coaching staff.

Speaking in a press conference, he said: “I never wanted to lose such a good athlete as him.

“But Murat [Yakin] was very clear in his press conference.

“Noah’s qualities sometimes don’t fit his game plan. Murat explained well why Noah doesn’t have a place on the team.

“The players only see the issue from their own perspective.

“The coach has to see the whole picture. Murat tried everything to integrate him.

“In the end, we weren’t satisfied with his performances.”

With Switzerland having reached the quarter-final of the World Cup under Yakin, his position is in little immediate danger, meaning Okafor looks set for a lengthy spell in the international wilderness.