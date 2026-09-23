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Rangers defender Olwethu Makhanya will command ‘a huge fee’ if he continues his current form, in the view of former attacker Tam McManus.

Makhanya joined Rangers during the summer transfer window from Major League Soccer side Philadelphia Union, signing a four-year contract with the Ibrox side.

The Gers paid €3.5m to secure the signature of the centre-back and there were raised eyebrows at a move for a largely unknown player to reinforce a key position.

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Makhanya travelled with South Africa for the World Cup but did not make an appearance for the national side.

The South Africa defender has made six starts so far for the Light Blues and has played his part in helping the Gers stabilise their Scottish Premiership campaign.

McManus praised Makhanya for his performances since joining the club, describing the defender as an impressive signing and suggesting that he will attract a significant transfer fee if he maintains his current form.

The former top-flight star wrote on X: “He looks like a fantastic signing, very impressive so far and if continues current form be going for a huge fee.”

Manager Time at Club Derek McInnes June 2026– present Danny Rohl October 2025 – June 2026 Russell Martin June 2025 – October 2025 Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Last five permanent Rangers managers

The centre-back will still have three years left on his contract with the Light Blues next summer, giving the Gers the upper hand in negotiations should teams come knocking for Makhanya.

With the majority of the season still to come, it remains to be seen whether Makhanya can maintain his impressive form in Rangers’ upcoming games.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old is set to feature for South Africa in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers during the international break.

Rangers boss Derek McInnes will hope that Makhanya, along with all his players, return to Ibrox without any injuries.

The Light Blues are already missing the services of Lawrence Shankland and Youssef Chermiti, who are set for substantial spells on the sidelines.