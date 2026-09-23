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Former Ajax midfielder Marciano Vink is of the opinion that Wolves loanee Tolu Arokodare is athletic like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and believes that any club would want him up front.

Wolves striker Arokodare had a disappointing first season with the Midlands outfit and following their relegation, joined Ajax on a season-long loan deal, avoiding playing in the Championship.

The Nigerian international has managed to find his shooting boots for the Dutch giants and he has already netted six goals in nine games for them.

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Former Ajax forward Richard Witschge thinks the Wolves star could score 25 goals in Eredivisie this season if he remains fit and ex-star Kees Kwakman has urged boss Michel to always keep him on the pitch.

Arokodare scored his third goal in the league last weekend after coming off the bench in Ajax’s 2-2 draw against Excelsior, which prompted Ruben den Uli to describe him as ‘a cheat code’ in the Eredivisie.

Vink believes that the Wolves loanee shares similarity with former Ajax forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic in terms of athleticism and stressed that he is a very good footballer with technique.

The former Dutch star hailed him as a beast and claimed that every club in the world would want Arokodare to start games up front for them.

Manager Time at Club Cesar Peixoto June 2026 – present Rob Edwards November 2025 – June 2026 Vitor Pereira December 2024 – November 2025 Gary O'Neil August 2023 – December 2024 Julen Lopetegui November 2022 – August 2023 Last five permanent Wolves managers

“What a beast”, Vink said on Dutch broadcaster ESPN (via Voetbal Primeur).

“Something is really happening here.

“He is also just an incredibly good footballer.

“Often with tall players, they can seem a bit clumsy.

“Zlatan, for example, does not have that – he is athletic, but he [Arokodare] is too… he is a really good footballer.

“Cutting the ball away, behind his planted foot…

“Every club would want him up front right from the start, wouldn’t they?

“The energy that man brings and the aerial duels he gets into.”

Arokodare’s Ajax team-mate Kasper Dolberg recently admitted that he is learning from the tall centre forward and hailed him as a monster in front of goal.

The Dutch outfit have an option to make Arokodare’s move from Wolves permanent in the summer and he will be determined to continue his good form to earn the move.

However, if they do not trigger the clause, Wolves could well be forgiven for having second thoughts about allowing him to depart Molineux.