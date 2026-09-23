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Aston Villa midfielder Johan Manzambi is delighted with the new song about him at Villa Park and has admitted he would gladly accept the Golden Boy award in the event he ends up winning it.

Manzambi enjoyed a stellar club season at Freiburg last term, and also put in a strong display for Switzerland at the World Cup.

In the summer, Aston Villa lost Youri Tielemans to Manchester United and Morgan Rogers to Chelsea, and decided to sign Manzambi to strengthen their midfield.

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The 20-year-old came in for big money as well as lofty expectations, and former Aston Villa forward Garry Thompson believes manager Unai Emery can turn Manzambi into ‘another Morgan Rogers type’ player.

At the start of the season, Manzambi was struggling with a knee issues, but after playing three games in the span of a week, in which he also made two goal contributions, Villa fans have a new chant for him.

The Swiss international is well aware of the ‘Manzambi, Manzambi, Manzambi, bi, bi!’ song by the Aston Villa supporters, but he has admitted he heard in first through social media, insisting he did not hear it when he was on the pitch.

Manzambi was quoted as saying by Swiss daily Blick: “To be honest, I didn’t hear a thing on the pitch.

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“I was very happy when I heard that.”

When the topic of his big-money move to Aston Villa and the chance of winning the Golden Boy award arose, the 20-year-old also explained that he is only focused on playing while giving his best, and if he does win the award, he will happily accept it.

“I just want to play football on the pitch and give it my all.

“Whether they pay a lot or a little for me isn’t important to me.

“I think I’ve had a good season.

“If I win, I’ll gladly accept the title.”

Manzambi showed his quality at Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, registering a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win against the north Londoners.

With the ongoing international break due to the Nations League, he is with the Switzerland national team, and manager Murat Yakin was delighted with his return to full fitness.

Switzerland are in Group E of the Nations League, which contains Scotland, Slovenia, and North Macedonia, and will kick off the campaign this weekend.

Aston Villa will hope to see him return fit ahead of their league clash against Brentford after the break.