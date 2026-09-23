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Sunderland defender Thomas Meunier has admitted that he is disappointed not to be called up by Mark van Bommel to represent Belgium, but stressed that he has to be pragmatic about the situation.

Meunier featured for French outfit Lille last season and upon the expiry of his contract joined Sunderland on a free transfer, signing a two-year deal with the Premier League side.

The right-back was part of Belgium’s 2026 World Cup squad and featured three times for them while delivering two assists in the process.

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Van Bommel took charge of the Belgium national team after the departure of Rudi Garcia following the World Cup and made it clear that he is looking at alternative options in place of the Sunderland star, but the door to the national team still remains open.

Meunier does not agree with Van Bommel’s assessment and remains keen to prove himself as an asset for the Belgium team.

The right-sided player has featured in all five Premier League games for Regis Le Bris’ Sunderland so far and he admitted that he is disappointed with not receiving a call-up for the national team.

Meunier stated that he loves being with the national team, but he remains pragmatic about his situation and indicated that despite feeling sad about not being part of the set-up of the Red Devils, he is focused on his job at Sunderland at the moment.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

When asked about not receiving a call-up from Van Bommel, Meunier told Belgian broadcaster Play-Sports (via DH): “It was something we discussed two or three weeks ago with the manager.

“I was not surprised by the call-up.

“Yes, I was disappointed and a bit sad, as I love being with my team-mates in the national team but you have to be pragmatic.

“Sunderland is Sunderland.

“The Red Devils are the Red Devils.”

The 35-year-old right-back has featured 83 times for Belgium while scoring ten goals and laying on 21 assists in the process and represented his nation in three World Cups.

Meunier played for 79 minutes against Manchester City in Sunderland’s last outing and laid out the pass for Brian Brobbey’s second goal, but failed to help Le Bris’ side avoid defeat.