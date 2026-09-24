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Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott is expected to treat the international break as a pre-season at Valencia after he ‘arrived overweight’ at the Spanish side.

Elliott moved to Valencia earlier this summer on a season-long loan deal, seeking the regular game time he would not get at Anfield.

Valencia are covering a portion of his wages, but for Liverpool the main motivation is to see Elliott back and playing week in, week out, after a season to forget at Aston Villa.

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The loan was intended to provide the Liverpool midfielder with regular first-team opportunities in Spain, but he is yet to start a game for the La Liga outfit.

Further complicating his situation, Carlos Corberan, who was key to bringing the midfielder to the Mestalla, was recently sacked by Valencia after a string of poor results.

Corberan was a firm fan of Elliott and had hailed the Liverpool loanee as a ‘game-changing player’.

According to Spanish daily Marca, Elliott ‘arrived overweight’ at Valencia and is expected to use the international break now as a pre-season to get up to speed.

Club played for Fulham Liverpool Blackburn Rovers Aston Villa Valencia Clubs Harvey Elliott has played for

Given the break is a longer than usual three weeks, Elliott is expected to work on his fitness intensely ahead of the return to La Liga football.

Valencia are due to take on Racing Santander in La Liga on 11th October, as they kick off their league campaign again.

Elliott remains tied to Liverpool until June 2028, with Valencia having no clause that would allow them to secure his permanent transfer.

If Elliott can shine at Valencia this season then he could boost his value ahead of a possible sale next summer or another chance at Liverpool.

With early questions over the move, Inside Futbol recently looked at five La Liga clubs better suited to Elliott than Valencia.