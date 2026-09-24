Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Burnley defender Hjalmar Ekdal has admitted the situation at Turf Moor has become ‘messy’, although he insists it is not chaotic.

Nicky Hayen’s side have endured a disastrous opening to their Championship campaign, sitting at the foot of the table after eight rounds.

The Clarets are still searching for their first league victory of the season, having collected just four points from their opening eight fixtures back in the Championship.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Burnley have also already been eliminated from the EFL Cup, suffering a penalty shootout defeat to League One outfit Bradford City last month.

With the Clarets struggling to arrest their alarming slide, the prospect of back-to-back relegations is becoming an increasingly realistic concern as the campaign progresses.

Ekdal has now assessed the situation at Turf Moor, pointing to the instability surrounding the club and their disappointing start, particularly given the expectations within a squad containing players with ambitions beyond the Championship.

The defender also acknowledged that the issues away from the pitch could have had an impact on the team’s struggles.

Opponents Competition Watford (A) Championship Charlton Athletic (H) Championship Wolves (H) Championship Burnley’s next three games

The 27-year-old was quoted as saying by Swedish daily Aftonbladet: “It’s a bit messy. Not chaotic, but uncertain.

“The CEO is stepping down and stuff.

“It’s not an optimal start, we haven’t won in eight games.

“It’s not good for any club, but especially not one that comes down from the Premier League and has a squad where many have higher ambitions.”

Ekdal then linked the unsettled situation at the club to Burnley’s performances: “Yes, of course it could be connected.”

Ekdal has featured 247 minutes across four appearances for Burnley this season and will hope to play a greater role in helping the Clarets climb away from danger.

The Swede’s own future at Turf Moor is also unclear, with less than 12 months remaining on his current contract.

Ekdal was linked with a move away from Burnley during the summer, with Danish giants FC Copenhagen showing an interest, although no transfer ultimately materialised.

After the international break, the Clarets’ first assignment is a trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford, with Hayen’s side set to come under heavy scrutiny.