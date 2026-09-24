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Premier League action has now taken a backseat, with England facing four fixtures in the UEFA Nations League. The Three Lions have been drawn in League A, Group 3 alongside Spain, Croatia and the Czech Republic, setting up a demanding run of games as Thomas Tuchel puts his squad through their paces.

After a strong but ultimately disappointing summer that saw England finish third at the World Cup with a win over France, the wait for major silverware goes on, with the Nations League providing another chance to build momentum.

When naming his squad for the summer tournament, Tuchel was clear that he wanted players who could serve the team rather than simply leaning on individual brilliance. That approach saw notable names such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Morgan Gibbs-White and Alex Scott miss out, among others, as the England boss made some tough calls.

This time, however, Tuchel has opted for a refreshed and rotated squad, opening the door for several new faces to stake their claim alongside those who made the trip to North America. With places in the England set-up up for grabs,

Inside Futbol look at five players who cannot afford to let this call-up pass them by.

1. Dominic Calvert Lewin

The Leeds United hitman has made a blistering start to the campaign, finding the net three times in five matches as the Whites remain unbeaten heading into the international break. He has also struck once in the EFL Cup against Chelsea, a run of form that is likely to have caught Tuchel’s eye, with the striker brimming with confidence.

That form can also be traced back to last season, when he registered 16 goal involvements across all competitions and earned praise from one former top-flight star who felt he deserved a World Cup call-up.

Having missed out on that opportunity, the four games ahead could prove pivotal for the 29-year-old, who could put himself firmly in Tuchel’s plans with a strong showing and earn further involvement with the national team.

The last time Calvert-Lewin pulled on an England shirt was in March against Uruguay in a friendly, and while Harry Kane remains the established man at the top of the pecking order, the Leeds striker has a chance to make his mark over the next few weeks. A strong showing could give Tuchel plenty to ponder when it comes to his options up front.

2. Rio Ngumoha

Following his first cap in June, when Ngumoha was called up to bolster the squad for the friendlies ahead of the World Cup, the Liverpool teenager has earned another chance with the Three Lions, highlighting the potential Tuchel sees in him.

The 18-year-old has made a bright start to the campaign, featuring in five matches for the Reds under Andoni Iraola, including 60 minutes in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid. He is yet to get on the scoresheet or register an assist, but has gone close on several occasions, and with the chance to make his mark in competitive action for England, he will be determined to make the most of it.

The winger can operate on either flank and has drawn comparisons with Raheem Sterling from former defender Martin Kelly, while his eye for goal was already on display last season, when he registered three goal involvements in just 551 minutes. If Tuchel is looking for a young player ready to seize his moment, Ngumoha has every reason to believe he can be that man.

3. James Garner

Garner was one of the surprise omissions from the World Cup squad after producing nine goal involvements from Everton’s midfield last season. He looked set to miss out again this time around, but with Cole Palmer and Declan Rice withdrawn from the squad, the door has opened for the 25-year-old.

The Toffees starlet made his senior England debut in March under Tuchel, who labelled him an underrated player after handing him his first call-up. He featured in the games against Japan and Uruguay, but has been forced to bide his time for another chance since, with a place on the flight to North America eluding him.

With four matches on the horizon, Garner now has the chance to remind Tuchel of what he has to offer. Spain and Croatia will provide demanding tests in the middle of the park, where the former European Under-21 Championship winner’s ability to disrupt play and help his side compete for control could come to the fore.

4. Jarrad Branthwaite

Branthwaite has been ever-present for Everton in the Premier League this season, playing every available minute as the Toffees take their unbeaten start into the international break. The 24-year-old has formed a formidable partnership with James Tarkowski, with only three goals conceded between them, a record that will have caught Tuchel’s attention.

For the Carlisle-born defender, this is his first England call-up since 2024, when he made his debut under Gareth Southgate in a friendly victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Moyes missed Branthwaite for much of last season due to a hamstring injury but values him highly and sees the 24-year-old as a key figure in an already thin squad. Now, with Tuchel watching, the left-footed defender has a chance to show the England boss what he can offer and make a strong case for more regular international involvement.

5. Trent Alexander-Arnold

The 34-time-capped England international gets another call-up and a fresh opportunity to impress Tuchel after missing out on the World Cup. His spell since joining Real Madrid has been far from memorable, and the struggles have followed him under new boss Jose Mourinho this season, with Denzel Dumfries now challenging him for the right-back role.

The 27-year-old has played just 200-odd minutes in the league so far and was even used out of position in midfield against Inter Milan in the Champions League earlier this month, a move that failed to yield much reward.

Minutes in the upcoming games should be easier for Alexander-Arnold to come by with little genuine competition for the role, and delivering a strong showing will be important for his club and international ambitions. A return to his best could also force his way into Mourinho’s plans while strengthening his case with Tuchel.

Verdict

England face World Cup winners Spain at Wembley Stadium on 26th September – we looked at how Tuchel can outwit the Spanish – before travelling for away fixtures against the Czech Republic and Croatia. They will round off the camp back in London, hosting the Czech Republic on 6th October, with plenty of minutes to go around and a host of players, both mentioned above and beyond, looking to leave their mark.

Tuchel has made it clear that he feels backed by the FA, with lifting the home Euros in two years’ time the ultimate target. The groundwork starts now, with England’s players eager to show the manager what they can bring to the side.