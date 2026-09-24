Julian Finney/Getty Images

Djurgarden head of football Maximilian Hahn has welcomed the reunion with new head of performance Joshua Ewens, believing the former West Ham United staff member can help raise standards at the club.

Following the Irons’ relegation, Hahn swapped London for Stockholm in the summer, taking charge as Djurgarden’s head of football.

Early in his tenure, another link between the two clubs followed, with scout Rueben Fuente leaving the London Stadium to join the Blue Stripes, with Hahn describing him as an ‘encyclopedia’.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Now, performance coach Ewens has also made the switch to the Allsvenskan outfit, bringing a wealth of experience with him after spending more than a decade at West Ham, initially working with the Under-18s and Under-21s before becoming first-team fitness coach in 2015.

Hahn explained that Ewens’ arrival reflects Djurgarden’s desire to raise the bar and establish the highest possible standards across every aspect of the club.

The 30-year-old pointed to Ewens’ attitude, technical expertise, educational background and Premier League experience, while welcoming the opportunity to work alongside him again after their time together in east London.

He added that the 38-year-old’s appointment marks another step in creating an elite environment, giving players access to the highest level of expertise as the Blue Stripes pursue their ambition of becoming a leading force in the Nordic region.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Hahn said on the club’s official website: “Josh Ewen’s arrival in Djurgarden is a clear expression of our ambition to establish the highest possible standards in all areas of the club.

“When Hampus [Frisen] informed me about the possibility of recruiting Josh to Djurgarden, I was extremely excited, especially considering that we have worked closely together over the past few years.

“His attitude, technical competence, educational background and solid experience from the Premier League will lift our physique and team to a whole new level.

“This recruitment is another big step forward in the work of creating an elite environment where our players have access to the best possible support and expertise.

“And an important part of really realizing our ambition to be a leader in the Nordic region – both on and off the field.”

West Ham have found their groove in the Championship, going six matches unbeaten, including four wins, to move second in the table.

Nuno Espirito Santo now has the international break to regroup before the action resumes on 9th October, when the Irons welcome Queens Park Rangers to the London Stadium.

The Londoners will be keen to keep that unbeaten run rolling and ensure their automatic promotion push stays firmly on track.