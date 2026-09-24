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Arsenal star Cristhian Mosquera is currently in Spain at his former Valencia, as the centre-back meets up with his former team-mates while recovering from an injury.

The Alicante-born defensive talent joined Valencia’s youth set-up when he was only 12, and grew up at the Mestalla outfit.

The Spaniard made his debut for the La Liga club when he was only 18 and ended up making close to 100 official appearances for them.

Premier League side Aston Villa tried to sign Mosquera in the summer of 2025 from Los Che, who did their best to keep hold of him, but Arsenal made a late move to swoop.

The north London giants paid a bargain fee of £13m to Valencia for the Spain international, who played 35 games across all competitions despite the Gunners having one of the best centre-back duos.

Mosquera started last season’s Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, while winning the Premier League title with Mikel Arteta’s side.

He started the ongoing campaign alongside Gabriel as William Saliba is nursing a long-term injury.

🚨 Imatge @Elpartitdelauna. 💣 CRISTHIAN MOSQUERA, A PATERNA. 🙌 El jugador ha aprofitat la parada de seleccions per a visitar als seus ex companys. 🔥 A més, el central s’ha EXERCITAT en solitari al costat d’un readaptador del VALÈNCIA. Tot això, com a jugador de l’ARSENAL. pic.twitter.com/WDwGp8ORXf — El partit de la una (@Elpartitdelauna) September 24, 2026

However, when the Gunners faced Villa earlier this month, he went off injured after suffering an ankle injury, and is expected to be back after the ongoing international break.

The 22-year-old has now been spotted in Paterna, as he has trained alone, while also taking help from a Valencia conditioning coach, according to Spanish broadcaster El Partit de la una.

The two-time senior-capped Spaniard will also catch up with his former Valencia team-mates, as he is working his way back to fitness.

Mosquera’s versatile profile is very much appreciated by Arteta, who has a selection of top quality defenders.

The 22-year-old defender can play as a right-back as well, and the Gunners boss will hope to have him available with a very busy schedule for the champions.

Mosquera is highly regarded at the Emirates, and his availability and performance levels will be key for north Londoners in order to have a successful campaign.