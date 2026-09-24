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Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall has shrugged off his big money new contract and insists he is worth what Spurs are prepared to pay him.

Bergvall asked to leave Tottenham in the summer after assessing Roberto De Zerbi’s transfer plans and concluding that regular first-team minutes would be hard to come by.

He emerged as a target for fellow Premier League club, Nottingham Forest and was also offered to Newcastle United to raise money following a spending spree.

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Nothing eventually materialised, though, and Bergvall stayed put, only to be handed a new deal with a salary worth £5.2m per year by the London club.

It was also revealed that the Swedish international had been encouraged by ‘plenty of positive conversations’ over his pathway at Tottenham before penning the contract.

Now Bergvall has highlighted the need for him to gain more experience with De Zerbi’s team and become more mature in certain aspects of his game going forward.

Answering a question from Swedish broadcaster SVT on the aspects of his game he can improve, Bergvall, while not wanting to be drawn on discussions with De Zerbi and Spurs, said: “But everything from getting more experience, learning new things every day.

Level Caps Sweden U17s 8 Sweden U19s 4 Sweden U21s 5 Sweden 14 Lucas Bergvall’s Sweden levels

“Being more mature in certain parts of the game and being tougher in certain parts of the game.

“But otherwise I don’t want to sit in the media and say what kind of discussion we have between us.”

The 20-year-old was asked about his new deal and whether he now has what he deserves, but Bergvall insists that he is only worth what Tottenham will pay him.

“It’s hard to say, I’m worth what the club is willing to give me.”

Despite signing players such as Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes for the central midfield position, De Zerbi has allowed minutes to the young Swede.

He has managed 78 Premier League minutes so far and played the full 90 minutes in each of Tottenham’s two EFL Cup games.

With Tottenham languishing at the bottom of the Premier League table, it remains to be seen whether the manager makes any tweaks to the formation to accommodate Bergvall more in the upcoming matches.