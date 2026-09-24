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Former Leeds United captain Lucas Radebe was quick to spot Tarik Muharemovic’s quality on his debut, with Michael Bridges revealing the Whites legend’s immediate reaction after team-mates had already praised the defender in training.

Muharemovic has been a standout part of the new arrivals at Elland Road, joining from Sassuolo and putting pen to paper on a five-year deal, with the fee set at €34m and Juventus pocketing 50 per cent of it.

The 23-year-old has quickly earned Daniel Farke’s trust, starting all five of the Peacocks’ league matches as they have made an encouraging start, winning two and drawing three to sit fifth in the Premier League table.

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The Bosnia and Herzegovina defender has also registered an assist, setting one goal up against Newcastle United last week, a performance that saw one pundit hail him as a ‘colossus’.

Bridges revealed that Muharemovic had already been earning strong praise from his Leeds team-mates during pre-season, with his peers describing him as an outstanding defender on the ball who reads the game particularly well.

He explained that those glowing assessments were reinforced when he watched the defender make his debut against Sunderland alongside Radebe, admitting that he looked to the former Leeds captain for defensive insight before recalling Radebe’s immediate reaction to what he saw.

Bridges said on LUTV (12:14): “You know you’ve got a good player as well, when we were in pre-season in America and I was chatting with a few of the boys in and around the squad, saying, ‘What’s the new players like in training?’ the boys just said, ‘Tarik, on the ball, unbelievable defender. Reads the game so well.’

“So when you hear your peers say that about you, and then we [Lucas Radebe and Bridges], were watching him for the first game, and I’m no defender, so I’m looking at Lucas for some insight.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

“I just saw the chief, and he went, ‘Oh, player.'”

Following Muharemovic’s debut, Lukas Nmecha also praised the defender, saying it was immediately evident how good he was.

The 17-time capped starlet has earned a call-up for the international break, with four Nations League fixtures awaiting Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Daniel Farke will be keeping his fingers crossed that the 23-year-old returns unscathed, with Leeds facing a trip to Arsenal on 10th October when league action resumes and Muharemovic set to be central to their defensive plans.

The impact of the Bosnian has been such that Leeds fans have quickly forgotten the sale of Pascal Struijk.