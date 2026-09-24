Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Vasco da Gama are prioritising keeping Nottingham Forest defender Cuiabano at the club beyond December, but they will have to assess the financial impact before they make a final decision.

In the summer of 2025, Nottingham Forest decided to raid Botafogo to bring in Igor Jesus, Jair Cunha and Cuiabano to the City Ground and they were successful in their attempt.

Forest signed 23-year-old left-back Cuiabano and decided to loan him back to Botafogo immediately to help with his development through regular football in Brazil.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The defender returned to the City Ground in January following the expiry of his loan spell, but he failed to convince the Nottingham Forest hierarchy and was loaned out to Vasco in February.

Brazilian side Vasco agreed to an €10m option to buy clause in the agreement, raising the prospect of a potential permanent move.

Cuiabano has been featuring regularly for Vasco and the former Brazil Under-20 international has established himself as a key player in their starting lineup.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, as he is now attracting attention from Saudi Arabia and it has been suggested that his representatives have been approached regarding a January transfer move.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

According to Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte (via Terra), Vasco are prioritising extending Tricky Trees star Cuiabano’s stay with them, but they will need to assess the financial impact of the deal before making a decision.

Nottingham Forest’s high asking price could prove to be an issue for Vasco and they could explore another loan in January to keep him at the club, which will be dependent on whether the Tricky Trees are willing to revise the agreement.

It has been suggested that despite enquiries, no official proposal has arrived from Saudi Arabia and the 23-year-old Brazilian is in favour of continuing with Vasco.

Vasco president Pedro Paulo de Oliveira has also indicated that Cuiabano is crucial to the club’s future plans and now it remains to be seen amid interest from Saudi Arabia whether the Brazilian side will be able to keep hold of the player.

In the summer, Vasco were also keen on signing Nottingham Forest centre-back Jair Cunha on a season-long loan, but a move never materialised as the player has been a central figure in Oliver Glasner’s defence in the ongoing campaign.