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Aiden McGeady has admitted that Sunderland’s decision to let Dan Neil leave baffled him and added that he was even more surprised to see Rangers landing him on a free transfer.

Neil came through Sunderland’s academy system and captained the Black Cats to promotion to the Premier League during the 2024/25 season.

The 24-year-old midfielder was deemed surplus to requirements by Regis Le Bris and after playing the second half of the season on loan at Ipswich Town, Neil left the Stadium of Light in June following the expiry of his contract.

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Rangers were long-time admirers of Neil’s talents and missed out on him in January, but the determination of the Scottish giants paid off as they convinced the midfielder in the summer to join them on a free transfer.

The ex-Sunderland star has featured in every single game for Rangers this season and in the absence of Lawrence Shankland, he captained the Gers to back-to-back Old Firm victories.

Rangers manager Derek McInnes recently praised Neil for his performances, pointing out that the player is steadily improving and former Sunderland winger McGeady defended the Gers boss’ decision to hand him the armband by pointing out that the 24-year-old understands the needs of supporters and the club.

He is of the view that Neil, coming through the Sunderland academy system, has experience of shouldering the burden of supporters’ expectations and facing their criticism, which he indicated is helping him at Ibrox.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

However, McGeady, who played with Neil at the Stadium of Light, admitted that he is surprised that Rangers managed to sign a player like him on free transfer.

“I spoke about it a few weeks ago and there were a few questions asked about why he was made kind of captain when Shankland had been injured”, McGeady said on the Go Radio Football Show (39:35).

“He was captain at Sunderland the season I left and Sunderland are very, very similar animal to Rangers.

“Probably not with the expectation of winning every single week when you are in the Championship or the Premier League, but he was able to handle that pressure.

“Local lad, you know what it’s like being a local lad when you come through a club, you are probably first to be criticised.

“He handled the pressure, no problem.

“Understanding the supporters’ needs and understanding the club’s needs, and then I was really surprised that Sunderland actually let him go and even more surprised that Rangers got him on free.

“Like, I could not believe that Rangers got him for free.”

The 24-year-old featured 201 times for the Black Cats in his career scoring 12 times while laying on 20 assists in the process.

Neil scored twice during the Scottish League Cup quarter-final at Ibrox against Celtic and helped Rangers to a 3-0 victory.