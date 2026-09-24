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Uruguayan journalist Fabian Bertolini believes Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is going to be key for the national team under new boss Diego Forlan.

Bentancur joined Tottenham in January 2022 from Italian giants Juventus for £21.5m, initially signing a four-and-a-half-year contract with the N17 side.

The Uruguayan eventually established himself as an important part of the Spurs midfield, making regular appearances across competitions.

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The Lilywhites extended the midfielder’s stay at the club until June 2029 by offering him a long-term contract extension last season.

This Premier League season, Bentancur has made five appearances so far, including four starts, as he continues to feature in Roberto De Zerbi’s thinking.

He played in Uruguay’s friendly game against Japan on Thursday, where his country lost 3-1.

Bertolini described Forlan’s Uruguay as a side focused on keeping their approach simple and practical, while relying heavily on Bentancur to control the tempo through his play and ability to slow the game down.

Country played in Argentina England Spain Italy Brazil Japan Uruguay India Hong Kong Countries Diego Forlan played in

The journalist praised Bentancur as Uruguay’s standout player, calling him ‘the best’ and viewing his captaincy as a positive sign for the new era under Forlan.

Bertolini wrote on X: “Forlan’s Uruguay, aiming to be simple and practical.

“Relying heavily on Bentancur’s play and pauses. Two 9s who played like that, not always with good decisions.

“The wingers, Brian and Maxi, had a good game. Full-backs with clear difficulties.

“Rodrigo always the best.

“Good sign that he’s the captain in this new era.”

Forlan was handed the Uruguay job in August this year, in what is just his third managerial post.

The former striker does have extensive experience from his playing days, having turned out notably for Atletico Madrid and Villarreal in La Liga.

Bentancur will now be looking forward to games against South Korea and India in the coming days, while De Zerbi will be hoping the 29-year-old can stay fit.